Critical Comparison: Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) versus Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Ritter Pharmaceuticals and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -162.05% Adamis Pharmaceuticals -140.34% -76.02% -56.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritter Pharmaceuticals and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.13 million N/A N/A Adamis Pharmaceuticals $22.11 million 1.78 -$29.31 million ($0.55) -0.97

Ritter Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and Adamis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 143.77%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adamis Pharmaceuticals beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The company's product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; Tadalafil (APC-8000) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.