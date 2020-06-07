Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 142.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

