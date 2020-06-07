Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $73.57, but opened at $71.76. Datadog shares last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 5,502,500 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,928,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,374,834 shares of company stock valued at $125,570,941 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

