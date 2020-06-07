David Day Sells 29,018 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CFO David Day sold 29,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $229,242.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, David Day sold 12,965 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $66,510.45.

On Monday, May 18th, David Day sold 11,146 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $60,522.78.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $8.28 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUBI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

