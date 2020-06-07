Dell (NYSE:DELL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. Dell has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dell in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

