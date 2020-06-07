Deutsche Bank Increases Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $160.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $152.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $5,058,480.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

