Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

