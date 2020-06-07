Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 28.33 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.68

Diamond S Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diamond S Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 821 1351 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 99.02%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping competitors beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

