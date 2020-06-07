Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.63

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.63. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 145,084 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $753.64 million, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 118.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 753.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 634,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $3,546,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.