Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dollar General by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $185.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

