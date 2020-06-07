Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $51.42 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

