Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.80

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 1700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,226.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.