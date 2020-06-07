Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Down 5.6%

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.98, 9,466,983 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,104,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,099.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,090 shares of company stock worth $18,235,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dropbox by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,097 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 752,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Dropbox by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dropbox by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,141 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

