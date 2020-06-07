Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $6.09 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 313,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

