Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR)’s share price rose 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 198,190 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 30,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of $22.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

