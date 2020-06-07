eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in eBay by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 138,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

