eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.38, but opened at $49.36. eBay shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 899,559 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

