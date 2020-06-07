El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of El Pollo LoCo worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the first quarter valued at $432,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOCO opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

