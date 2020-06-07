Elgethun Capital Management Sells 147 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.