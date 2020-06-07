Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.00

News coverage about Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Emergent Biosolutions earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. Emergent Biosolutions has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

