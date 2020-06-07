Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.14. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,597,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.56.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,347,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 1,435,600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,375,000 after buying an additional 1,347,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,325,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 990,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 788,007 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

