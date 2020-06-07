Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5.7%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $54.59, 5,897,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,564,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 109,778 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $5,825,918.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,637,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,825,073 shares of company stock valued at $834,154,654. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,576,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after acquiring an additional 799,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

