Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 14,263 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

