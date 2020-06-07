Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292,480 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $60,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 50.8% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 520.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABR opened at $10.35 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

