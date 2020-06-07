Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at $887,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,936 shares of company stock worth $30,733,172. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

ZS opened at $99.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 0.72. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.