Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at $986,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $18.89 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

