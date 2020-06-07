Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Docusign were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.