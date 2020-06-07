Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 208,396 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 279,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE ATUS opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,101,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,177 shares of company stock valued at $30,953,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

