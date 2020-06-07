Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Equifax earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Equifax’s score:

NYSE EFX opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.70. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.80.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

