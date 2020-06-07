eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.26

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 44799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.84 million, a P/E ratio of -194.42 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

