Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Price

News coverage about HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. AlphaValue lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

HNNMY opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.29.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

