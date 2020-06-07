Faramarz Romer Sells 25,230 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) insider Faramarz Romer sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $184,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.07 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

