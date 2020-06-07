FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Trading Up 8.1%

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.21, approximately 211,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 145,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $807.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director William F. Carpenter III purchased 4,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,487.68. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

