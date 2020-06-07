Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.68

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 1795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

The stock has a market cap of $227.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.26).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

