Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of -4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FCAU opened at $10.40 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

