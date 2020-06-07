Financial Review: Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) versus Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (OTCMKTS:BSMX)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.92 $4.52 billion N/A N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $7.35 billion 0.77 $1.06 billion $0.82 5.07

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 15.00% 5.83% 0.34% Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 14.92% 15.62% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 2 1 0 2.00

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

