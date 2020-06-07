First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NYSE:SEM opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.