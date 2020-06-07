Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fitbit earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE FIT opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.99. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,850. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

