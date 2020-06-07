Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

