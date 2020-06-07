Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.58. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 142,818 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $841.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 444,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,824,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 241,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 385,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 83,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

