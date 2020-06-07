Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.33. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,226,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 price objective (down from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

