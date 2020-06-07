Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Up 5.2%

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.50, 232,284 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 216,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

