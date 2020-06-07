Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Up 6.5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.86, approximately 27,836,643 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 28,135,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $54,551,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after buying an additional 4,230,772 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

