FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 73500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

FTI Foodtech International Company Profile (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

