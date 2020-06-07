FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Decreased by B. Riley

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.69 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 122.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 329.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

