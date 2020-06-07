Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $6.86. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 102,106,440 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Brands International stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genius Brands International worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.