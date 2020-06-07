GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded by Eight Capital to “Buy”

Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets lowered GeoPark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Itau Unibanco raised GeoPark to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GeoPark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $544.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $133.24 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 61.54% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

