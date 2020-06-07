Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,599 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

GLUU opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,410. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.