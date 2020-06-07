Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Sell

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.