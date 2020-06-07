GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Earns News Impact Rating of -3.89

Media headlines about GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GrubHub earned a media sentiment score of -3.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,459 shares of company stock valued at $890,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

